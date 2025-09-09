 US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue With 'Carlos Alcaraz' Impersonator; Video
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue With 'Carlos Alcaraz' Impersonator; Video

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: The Tonight Show/X

In an unforgettable moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, newly crowned US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka stunned the audience by crashing Fallon’s opening monologue and she didn’t come alone. Joining her in this unexpected and hilarious appearance was none other than “Carlos Alcaraz,” though fans quickly realized the Spanish tennis star was being impersonated with comic brilliance by actor and comedian Fred Armisen.

The surprise cameo began just as Fallon was midway through his trademark mix of jokes and current events. As the audience laughed along, Sabalenka suddenly walked out from backstage, still glowing from her recent Grand Slam triumph. The crowd erupted into cheers as Fallon paused, clearly taken by surprise. Wearing a sleek, stylish outfit and her signature grin, Sabalenka waved to the crowd.

But the real twist came when “Carlos Alcaraz” appeared, except this version of the US Open men’s champion looked a bit older and unmistakably more eccentric. Fred Armisen, dressed in tennis gear, strutted onstage mimicking Alcaraz’s fist-pumping energy, albeit with exaggerated flair.

The moment quickly went viral online, with fans praising Sabalenka’s easygoing charm and Armisen’s masterclass in comedic absurdity. In a show known for its spontaneity, this US Open takeover proved to be one of the most entertaining monologue interruptions in recent memory.

One thing is clear: whether it’s center court or center stage, Aryna Sabalenka knows how to win the crowd and with Fred Armisen by her side, even “Carlos Alcaraz” couldn’t resist stealing the show.

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Sparks Laughter After Accidentally Calling Carlos Alcaraz 'Jannik' In A Live Interview; Video 

Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz gave fans a humorous and lighthearted moment during their joint appearance on the Today Show, just a day after their triumphant US Open 2025 victories. While both champions were being interviewed together, Sabalenka had a small slip of the tongue that caught everyone’s attention and brought plenty of laughs.

While talking about her plans post-victory, Sabalenka casually began, “By the way, I had a TikTok to do with Jan...” before pausing and realizing her mix-up. She had mistakenly called Carlos Alcaraz “Jannik,” likely referencing Jannik Sinner, whom Alcaraz had just defeated in the men’s US Open final the night before.

Carlos Alcaraz, ever the good sport, chuckled and responded with a smile, “It’s 9 in the morning. Don’t worry, it’s all good.” The brief exchange instantly went viral, showing the charming chemistry and down-to-earth personalities of both players.

Sabalenka recently captured US Open title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the women’s final. Alcaraz, on the other hand, put on a masterclass performance to beat Jannik Sinner in a thrilling men’s final, adding another major to his growing legacy.

In an era where sports interviews can sometimes feel too polished, Sabalenka and Alcaraz delivered a refreshing dose of authenticity and a few early-morning giggles.

