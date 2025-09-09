Scary Scenes! Chirag Shetty Accidentally Gets Hit By Satwik's Racquet During Mid-Rally At Hong Kong Open 2025; Video

Image: The Khel Now/X

In a dramatic and hard-fought Round of 32 encounter at the Hong Kong Open 2025, India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, overcame a spirited challenge from Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin with a scoreline of 21-13, 18-21, 21-10. However, the win came with a moment of concern during the third game when Shetty suffered a painful blow to his hand after being accidentally struck by his partner’s racquet during an intense rally.

The incident occurred midway through a fast-paced exchange when both Indians rushed to cover the net. As Satwik extended his arm for a quick interception, his racquet inadvertently caught Shetty on the hand. The impact was visibly painful, with Shetty immediately wincing and stepping back from the action, clutching his left hand. For a moment, the crowd fell into a stunned silence, unsure if the match would continue.

After a brief pause and some first-aid assessment, he chose to continue despite the discomfort. Rankireddy and Shetty stormed back with renewed aggression and tactical clarity. Their superior coordination and attacking play proved too much for the Taiwanese pair, and they closed out the third game 21-10 in dominant fashion.

A spirited performance by the Indian pair

The gritty performance not only showcased the Indian pair’s skill and experience but also highlighted their mental toughness, especially on Shetty’s part, who played through pain to guide his team into the round of 16. The injury does not appear to be serious, but the Indian camp is expected to monitor Shetty’s condition closely ahead of the next round.

This victory marks another step forward in the duo’s bid for a title in Hong Kong and adds yet another memorable chapter to their already illustrious partnership.