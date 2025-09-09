Outrageous! Nitin Dhankhar Shines Bright With 4-Point Raid Against Gujarat Giants In PKL Season 12; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

Jaipur Pink Panthers' raider Nitin Dhankhar delivered a standout performance in their latest Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 clash, scoring four crucial points against the Gujarat Giants. His contributions helped Jaipur maintain their momentum in what was a tightly contested match, showcasing both his skill and growing confidence on the mat.

Nitin, known for his agility and quick decision-making, stepped up at a critical juncture of the game. With Gujarat’s defense pressing hard, he managed to outwit multiple defenders using swift footwork and sharp angles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This performance adds to what’s been a promising season for Nitin Dhankhar, who continues to cement his place as a reliable raider in Jaipur’s lineup. With the playoffs on the horizon, his form could prove to be a key asset in the Panthers’ title chase.

As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike will be keeping a close eye on Nitin, who seems poised to emerge as one of the breakout stars of PKL 12.

High Flying! Ashu Malik Stuns With Spectacular Frog Jump During Dabang Delhi KC Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 12 Match; Video

In a thrilling encounter during the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi KC lit up the mat with an acrobatic move that left fans and defenders in awe. During a crucial raid against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Ashu executed a jaw-dropping frog jump over a crouched defender and successfully claimed two vital points for his team.

The moment came during a crucial stage of the high-intensity clash when Delhi needed a breakthrough to shift the momentum. Ashu, known for his agility and sharp instincts, approached the defensive line with purpose. Just as a Jaipur defender prepared for a low block, Ashu leapt over him with a perfectly timed frog jump, managing to touch two defenders before landing safely across the baulk line.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move has since gone viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the best raids of the season. Ashu’s performance not only helped his team earn crucial points but also added a memorable chapter to the ongoing PKL 12 season.