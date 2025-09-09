 Outrageous! Nitin Dhankhar Shines Bright With 4-Point Raid Against Gujarat Giants In PKL Season 12; Video
Tuesday, September 09, 2025
Image: Star Sports/X

Jaipur Pink Panthers' raider Nitin Dhankhar delivered a standout performance in their latest Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 clash, scoring four crucial points against the Gujarat Giants. His contributions helped Jaipur maintain their momentum in what was a tightly contested match, showcasing both his skill and growing confidence on the mat.

Nitin, known for his agility and quick decision-making, stepped up at a critical juncture of the game. With Gujarat’s defense pressing hard, he managed to outwit multiple defenders using swift footwork and sharp angles.

This performance adds to what’s been a promising season for Nitin Dhankhar, who continues to cement his place as a reliable raider in Jaipur’s lineup. With the playoffs on the horizon, his form could prove to be a key asset in the Panthers’ title chase.

As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike will be keeping a close eye on Nitin, who seems poised to emerge as one of the breakout stars of PKL 12.

