Phenomenal! Ayan Lohchab Executes Spectacular 'Dubki' To Grab 3 Points Against Puneri Paltan In Pro Kabaddi League Season 12; Video

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan, young raider Ayan Lohchab lit up the arena with a spectacular dubki that earned his team three crucial points and electrified the crowd.

Ayan stepped up with confidence for the raid. What followed was a moment of pure brilliance. As Puneri defenders closed in to trap him near the right corner, Ayan swiftly ducked under their outstretched arms, executing a flawless dubki, a low, diving move that has become one of the most thrilling sights in kabaddi.

His incredible agility and presence of mind helped him evade all three defenders, touch them cleanly, and cross the baulk line safely before being tackled. The referee signaled three points for the raid, and the crowd erupted in celebration. This raid not only swung the momentum in Patna’s favor but also showcased the rising star’s immense potential on the big stage.

With performances like these, Ayan is steadily carving a name for himself among the league’s top young talents.

High Flying! Ashu Malik Stuns With Spectacular Frog Jump During Dabang Delhi KC Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 12 Match; Video

In a thrilling encounter during the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi KC lit up the mat with an acrobatic move that left fans and defenders in awe. During a crucial raid against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Ashu executed a jaw-dropping frog jump over a crouched defender and successfully claimed two vital points for his team.

The moment came during a crucial stage of the high-intensity clash when Delhi needed a breakthrough to shift the momentum. Ashu, known for his agility and sharp instincts, approached the defensive line with purpose. Just as a Jaipur defender prepared for a low block, Ashu leapt over him with a perfectly timed frog jump, managing to touch two defenders before landing safely across the baulk line.

The move has since gone viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the best raids of the season. Ashu’s performance not only helped his team earn crucial points but also added a memorable chapter to the ongoing PKL 12 season.