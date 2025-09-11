'Cafe Staff Kicked Us Out': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Stunning Tale Of Meeting Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Jemimah Rodrigues (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues recalled a stunning incident of when the power couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were kicked out of a cafe in New Zealand. With Rodrigues meeting Kohli and discussing cricket with the Indian legend, the youngster disclosed that they were kicked out due to their chat extending well over four hours.

Both Kohli and Anushka are enjoying a sedate life in London and only share a few glimpses about their time on social media. They reportedly come to India only for work-related business but the tale from Rodrigues has caught everyone's attention.

Speaking to Mashable India, the right-handed batter revealed that Kohli told she and Smriti Mandhana to be having the potential to change the face of women's cricket. However, they couldn't spend more time in the hotel's cafe due to their closing hours. Rodrigues elaborated:

"He actually told Smriti and me that you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening. It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the cafe staff kicked us out."

Jemimah Rodrigues included in India's Women's 2025 World Cup squad

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has been named in India's squad for the upcoming Women's 2025 World Cup squad. Before the mega tournament, India will face Australia in a three-game ODI series to prepare for the event.

Co-hosts India will open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30. The Women in Blue's best performance in ODI World Cups has been reaching the final in the 2005 and 2017 edition. With India hosting the tournament, this could be their best chance to lift the trophy.