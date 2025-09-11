 World Archery Championships: V. Jyothi Surekha Wins Gold In Mixed Compound Archery Category
Indian archers beaming with pride after a landmark performance at the World Archery Championships 2025 in Gwangju, South Korea, with Arjuna Awardee V. Jyothi Surekha calling it a "very proud moment” as she and Rishab Yadav led the mixed compound team into the gold medal match against the Netherlands.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
V. Jyothi Surekha. | (Image Credits: X)

Jyothi said the conditions made the triumph even more memorable. “The experience was very good. I really enjoyed the shooting. The weather here kept changing - it was very hot, and then it rained during our final matches. That made it even more fun. This is the first time I have won a gold medal for India, and I feel very proud.”

Her partner Rishab echoed the sentiment, crediting the team’s resilience through difficult phases. “We played a lot of tough matches in the beginning. At one point, all three of us felt that things weren’t going our way. But we gave it our all, and in the end, we won the gold medal. We had a strong mindset and a clear goal. As soon as we came to know that we would be going to the Olympics, we started preparing seriously. We are very positive.”

"Our Prime Minister’s dream is for India to be among the top 10 nations at the Olympics" - V. Jyothi Surekha

India’s rise in compound archery was further underlined as the men’s team of Rishab Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge advanced to the finals against France. All three women and men compound archers also reached the quarterfinals, adding depth to the campaign.

Both players credited the world-class guidance of coaches Jiwanjot Singh Teja and Surender Singh, as well as government and institutional backing. “Our Prime Minister’s dream is for India to be among the top 10 nations at the Olympics, and we are confident we will achieve that. The schemes and support from the Sports Authority of India are a big advantage for youngsters. Sports in India is moving forward very fast,” Jyothi said.

Looking ahead, Jyothi spoke of her personal goals and her admiration for trailblazer Deepika Kumari. “She is one of the world’s finest archers. I already have medals from many events, but the Olympics is still missing. I hope to participate there and win a medal for India.”

