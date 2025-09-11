'We Know India Are...': Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Unfazed By Arch-Rivals' Form Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Showdown; Video

Mike Hesson (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has expressed optimism ahead of the clash against India on September 14, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. While Hesson understands India's confidence, the former New Zealand coach claimed that it's about keeping the focus on the job at hand.

India and Pakistan will lock horns on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The fixture is likely to draw plenty of attention as it will take place on the backdrop of a recent military skirmish between the two countries following a militant attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. While India opened their campaign with a nine-wicket win over UAE, Pakistan will play their first game on Friday.

Speaking during the presser on Thursday, Hesson answered when asked about his thoughts on the magnitude of the contest between India and Pakistan:

"I’ve certainly watched many games from afar and I have also commentated. So, being on the other side of the fence and right amongst such a highly charged event is going to be exciting. From my perspective, just like any final or world event, it’s about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That’ll be no different this weekend. We know India are hugely confident, and rightfully so, in terms of how well they’ve played."

"We haven’t finalized the XI yet" - Mike Hesson

Ahead of Pakistan's Asia Cup opener, Hesson said the wicket in Dubai is slightly different to that of Sharjah and will take a call on the XI accordingly. He said:

"We haven’t finalized the XI yet. Part of that process is coming and looking at the wicket, which I’ve done today. It’s very different to Sharjah, particularly in terms of the abrasiveness of the grass. Mohammad Nawaz is currently ranked as the best spin bowler in the world since returning to the side. We’ve also got Abrar and Sufiyan doing well, Saim is in the top 10 all-rounders, and Salman Ali Agha."

India had beaten Pakistan in Dubai in Champions Trophy 2025.