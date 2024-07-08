Find Me Falling OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Find Me Falling OTT Release Date | Trailer

Find Me Falling is a romantic comedy film starring Harry Connick Jr and Agni Scott. It will be released on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Find Me Falling?

The film is set to drop of July 19, 2024. You can watch the movie on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Coming off a flop album, an aging rock star moves to an isolated cliffside home in Cyprus. His new life is quickly derailed when an old flame reignites. Harry Connick Jr. stars in Find Me Falling. Premiering July 19."

Harry Connick Jr. stars in Find Me Falling. Premiering July 19. pic.twitter.com/1LGLLWk1t7 — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2024

Plot

The film narrates the tale of a rockstar named John Allman who decides to take a break from his career to find himself. He buys a home on the cliffside of Cyprus, surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea. Things become intense when his old lover comes back into his life. What does John do in this situation? Will he accept his love or choose music over Sia?

Cast of Find Me Falling

The film cast includes Harry Connick Jr as John, Angeliki Philippidou as Marikou, Clarence Smith as Jimmy, Athina Roditou as Anna, Tony Demetriou as Caption Manoli, Lea Maleni as Koula and Ali Fumiko Whitney as Melinaa among others.

All about Find Me Falling

The film is written and directed by Stelana Kliris. It is produced by Keith Arnold, Stelana Kliris and Steven Shapiro under Meraki Films and Jupiter Peak Productions. Stephan Metzner has done the cinematography and Emilios Avraam has edited the film. The music is composed by Carlos Jose Alvarez.