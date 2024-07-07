Arcadian OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Apocalyptic Film

Arcadian OTT Release Date | X

Arcadian is a post-apocalyptic film that features Nicolas Cage, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jaeden Martell in the lead roles. The film was released on March 11, 2024, at South by Southwest, and in the United States on April 12, 2024. It is all set to premiere on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Arcadian?

The thriller action film will premiere on July 19, 2024 on Lionsgate Play.

Plot

The story of Arcadian revolves around Paul, a father of two sons who is trying to survive with his family when a dreadful creature appears and starts hunting down humans. Amid this crisis, Paul tries to protect his sons and reassure them. However, things change when one of his sons doesn't return home. What will Paul do to bring his son back?

Cast and production of Arcadian

Arcadian cast includes Nicolas Cage as Paul, Joe Dixon as Mr. Rose, Sadie Soverall as Charlotte, Jaeden Martell as Joseph and Maxwell Jenkins as Thomas.

It is written by Michael Nilon and directed by Benjamin Brewer. Michael Nilon produced the film with Nicolas Cage, Braxton Pope, Delphine Perrier and Arianne Fraser under Saturn Films, Highland Film Group and Redline Entertainment.

The music is composed by Jos Martin and Kristin Kontrol and Frank Mobilio has done the cinematography. The horror film is edited by Kristi Kontrol.