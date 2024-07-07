Dr Death Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Dr Death Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Season 2 of Dr Death is a crime thriller series starring Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore in the main roles. The eight-episodic series is going to premiere on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Dr Death Season 2?

In India, season 2 of the series is set to release on July 12, 2024. You can watch it from the comfort of your home on Lionsgate Play. The series was released in USA in December 21, 2023 on Peacock.

Plot

The plot revolves around the real-life story of Benita Alexander. The trailer shows the relationship between Dr Paolo Macchiarini and Benita Alexander. Dr Paolo Macchiarini, who was married, cheats on his wife and Benita Alexander. However, there was more about him, which nobody knew until his patients died, and he was found guilty of fraud and was convicted after experimenting on his parents and other patients.

Cast of Dr Death season 2?

The season 2 of the series features Edgar Ramirez as Paolo Macchiarini, Luke Kirby as Dr Nathan Gamelli, Gustaf Hammarsten as Dr Anders Svensson, Mandy Moore as Benita Alexander, Greg Hildreth as Luke, Ashley Madekwe as Dr Ana Lasbrey and Celestina Harris as Lizzi among others.

All about Dr Death season 2

The crime thriller series is created by Ashley Michel Hoban. It is based on Wondery's podcast of the same name. It is produced by Russ Hammonds and Ashley Michel Hoban under Universal Content Productions, Littleton Road Productions, Wondery and Escapr Artists.