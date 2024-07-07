Sunny OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Sunny OTT Release Date | Trailer

Sunny is a dark comedy series starring Rashida Jones and Hidetoshi Nishijima in the lead roles. The science fiction series is set to premiere on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Sunny?

The mystery series, an adaptation of Colin O'Sullivan's film The Dark Manual, is scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2024. According to the makers, it will consist of 10 episodes, and the first two episodes will be released on July 10, 2024.

Plot

The series revolves around a middle-aged woman named Suzie Sakamoto, whose simple life becomes chaotic when her son and husband vanish in a plane crash. As she was about to figure out what really happened, an unknown man comes to her doorstep with a mysterious robot and asks her to accept it because the robot named Sunny was made by her husband. The trailer shows the flashback when she asks her husband whether he is hiding something. What did he hide from Suzie Sakamoto? Will she be able to discover and unfold the truth behind her family?

Cast and production of Sunny

The comedy series cast includes Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima as Masa Sakamoto, Annie the clumsy as Mixxy, Jun Kunimura as Yuki Tanaka, Judy Ongg as Noriko Sakamoto, You as Hime are among others. It is an adaptation of Colin O'Sullivan's film, The Dark Manual and Katie Robbins has created the series. It is produced by Eureka Row, A24, Le Train Train Productions, Babka Pictures and Poppycock Pictures.