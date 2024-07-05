Turbo OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mammootty's Action Film

Turbo OTT Release Date | Trailer

Turbo is an action comedy film starring Mammootty in the lead roles. The film was released on May 23, 2024, and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The movie will soon release on OTT in July 2024.

Streaming date and platform of Turbo

According to recent reports, after a delay the film is expected to drop on July 12, 2024. Audiences can watch the film on Sony LIV.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a jeep driver named Turbo Jose, who decides to help his best friend when he learns that his friend, the bank manager, got beaten up on the day he was going to marry his girlfriend. However, Jerry later refuses to marry her and Turbo helps him to reject the marriage proposal. Everything goes well and seems peaceful until Turbo learns that his best friend has been murdered. What does Turbo do after discovering that Jerry was scammed and murdered by Vetrivel?

Cast of Turbo

The film's cast includes Mammootty as Turbo Jose, Raj B Shetty as Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, Anjana Jayaprakash as Indhulekha, Shabareesh Varma as Jerry, Kabir Duhan Singh as Vincent, Adarsh Sukumaran as Basil, Saravanan as Tamil Nadu CM Arivazhagan, Aruldoss as CI Shakthivel, Robo Shankar as MLA Karmegam, Prasanth Alexander as CI Davis and Nishanth Sagar as Indhulekha's brother.

All about Turbo

The Malayalam language film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and directed by Vysakh. It is produced by Mammootty under Mammootty Kampany. Shameer Muhammed has done the editing and Christo Xavier has composed the music.