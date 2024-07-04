Arthur The King OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu's Film

Arthur The King OTT Release Date | Trailer

Arthur The King is a biographical film starring Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu in the lead roles. The adventure movie was released in theatres on March 15, 2024 and after three months, it is set to stream on OTT.

When and where to watch Arthur The King?

The film is scheduled to release on July 5, 2024. It will be available on Lionsgate Play. Arthur the King is based on Mikael Lindnord's memoir. The streaming platform shared the poster and wrote, "Join Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ali Suliman in an epic adventure! 🌟 'Arthur The King' is a journey of courage, friendship, and unforgettable moments."

Plot

The film tells the story of an American runner named Michael Light, who goes for racing one day with his teammates Olivia, Leo, and Chik. On the second day of the race, Michael finds a street dog and gives him a meatball. Things change when the same dog comes and saves them from falling off the cliff.

Cast and production of Arthur The King

The film features Mark Wahlberg as Michael light, Simu Liu as Leo, Nathalie Emmanuel as Olivia, Juliet Rylance as Helen, Rob Collins as Decker, Paul Guilfoyle as Charlie, Ali Suliman as Chik and Ukai as Arthur, among others. The film is directed by Simon Cellan Jones and produced by Mark Canton Productions, eOne Films and Tucker Tooley Entertainment.