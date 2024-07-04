Space Cadet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Emma Roberts' Movie

Space Cadet OTT Release Date | Trailer

Space Cadet, a comedy film starring Emma Roberts, has made its way to OTT and is now available for streaming.

Where to watch Space Cadet?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared a poster of the film on X and wrote, "Emma Roberts is shooting for the stars in SPACE CADET, a new movie coming 4 July."

Emma Roberts is shooting for the stars in SPACE CADET, a new movie coming 4 July. pic.twitter.com/L24ECDENhl — Prime Video Malaysia (@primevideomy) June 4, 2024

Plot

The film focuses on a young girl named Rex who struggles to find out what she wants to do in her life, which is why she tries everything to reach her potential. Rex's life changes when she is accepted into a space training program as an astronaut candidate by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Despite of having zero qualifications, she manages to stand out among all astronaut candidates because of her charisma, enthusiasm, courage, and potential to do things in the right manner. The film aims to convey that it's never too late to chase something you desire and that strong manifestation helps you accomplish your dream.

All about Space Cadet

Space Cadet boasts a star-studded cast, including Emma Roberts, Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, Kuhoo Verma, Andrew Call, Troy Iwata, Joshua Harto, Desi Lydic, Poppy Liu, Yasha Jackson, Sam Robards, Dave Foley and Josephine Huang. The film is written and directed by Liz W Garcia. It is produced by Greg Silverman and Jon Berg.