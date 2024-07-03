Ganapath OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Film Online

Ganpath: A Hero Is Born: OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born premiered in theatres on October 19, 2023, and it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film is expected to drop on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Ganpath: A Hero Is Born?

According to reports, the action movie is expected to release online in July, 2024 and it will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The story is set against in the year 2070 and it shows how the world gets divided into poor and rich people and how the former are dominated by the latter residing in a city called Silver City. The trailer opens by showing a young man named Ganapath, who resides in Silver City. However, when he sees the gap between rich and poor, he decides to fight for the people unwilling to fight for themselves.

Cast of Ganapath

The dystopian film features Tiger Shroff in a titular role, Amitabh Bachchan as Maharishi Dalapathi, Kriti Sanon as Jassi Singh, Rahman as Shiva, Elli AvrRam as Dimple Bajwa, Brahim Chab as Bloodbath, Jess Liaudin as Tabahi, Shruthy Menon as Shaina, Ziad Bakri as John English, Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan as Kaizad and Girish Kulkarnim Rahman.

All about Ganpath: A Hero Is Born

The film is written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Vikas Bahl under Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti has done the cinematography and Ritesh Soni has edited the film.