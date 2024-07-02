Land Of Tanabata OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Land Of Tanabata OTT Release Date | X

The thriller series, Land of Tanabata, stars Kanata Hosoda in the lead role. It is set to release in July 2024.

The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and captioned, "A university student with a baffling supernatural ability confronts a crisis that will threaten the fate of our world. #LandofTanabata is streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlusSG 4 July."

When and where to watch Land of Tanabata?

The supernatural series will release on July 4, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga series, Tanabata no Kuni.

Plot

The series narrates the story of a college-going student named Minamimaru Yoji. One day, he discovers a superpower in himself. He can create a hole in anything, no matter how tiny it is. Minamimaru Yoji, also called Nanmuru, finds himself in the middle of something that has the power to end the world. Just like power comes with a responsibility, Nanmuru has to deal with the situation to save himself and the blue planet. What he does to fight and how he uses his superpower are revealed in the series.

All about Land of Tanabata

Along with Kanata Hosoda, the series features Ryoko Fujino as Higashimaru Sachiko, Kiryu Mai as Emi Sayuri, Hiroshi Mikami as Marukami Masami, Yui Narumi as Aki, Nishihata Reika as Sakuragi Tomoko, Masatō Ibu as Higashimaru Ryuzo, among others. It is directed by Yusuke Taki and written by Takamasa Oe and Mari Asato.