Red Swan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Ji-Hoon, Kim Ha-Neul's Korean Drama

Red Swan is a South Korean drama starring Kim Ha-neul and Jung Ji-hoon in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Red Swan?

The thriller drama is scheduled to premiere on July 3. K-drama lovers can enjoy watching the series on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and captioned, "There's more than meets the eye in the world of the Hwain Group."

Plot

The story follows a young woman named Oh Wan-soo, who masters her golf skills and becomes a world-class golfer. This attracts her to the heir to the Hwain Group, Kim Yong-guk (her future husband). Due to some circumstances, she marries Kim Yong-guk and finds herself unhappy when she figures out Kim Yong-guk's extramarital affair. However, when she goes to Manila and survives a gunfight with Seo Do-yoon's help, she falls in love with him after that incident.

Cast and production of Red Swan

The romantic series features Kim Ha-neul as Oh Wan-soo, Rain as Seo Do-yoon, Jung Gyu-woon as Kim Yong-gu, Yoon Je-moon as Han Sang-il, Ki Eun-sae as Jang Tae-ra and Seo Yi-sook as Park Mi-ran. It is written by Choi Yoon-jung and Park Hong-kyun. Taewon Entertainment has produced the series with Studio&NEW.