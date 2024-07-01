 Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The biographical film, which is based on the life of Bob Marley, is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Bob Marley: One Love OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bob Marley: One Love is a musical film starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch in the lead roles. The film premiered on January 23, 2024, in Jamaica (Kingston) and was released in theatres on February 14, 2024. After its release in theatres, it received mixed reviews from critics. The biographical movie will release digitally in July 2024.

When and where to watch Bob Marley: One Love?

Bob Marley: One Love will release digitally on July 3, 2024. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film will also be available on iTunes and Book My Show in English, Hindi, Dutch, and Spanish languages.

The makers of the film shared a video on X and wrote, "Bringing Bob Marley to life on stage. Own Bob Marley: One Love on Disc and Digital and jam out to more behind the scenes bonus content:"

Plot

The film narrates the story of Bob Marley, a singer who always sang songs of freedom. Bob Marley: One Love shows the singer's rise and challenges and focuses mainly on a particular incident in 1970 when some assassins invaded his home and attempted to take the lives of Marley, his wife, and his children. The film shows how he rose up despite all the challenges he faced in his life.

Cast of Bob Marley: One Love

Along with Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Bob Marley, the film includes Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, Tosin Cole as Tyrone Downie, Aston Barrett Jr. as Aston, Hector Roots Lewis as Carlton Carly Barrett, Stefan AD Wade as Seeco Patterson, Andrae Simpson as Donald Kinsey, and Naomi Cowan as Marcia Griffiths, among others.

IF OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
All about Bob Marley: One Love

The movie is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The film's screenplay is done by Terence Winter, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Frank E Flowers, and Zach Baylin. Robert Teitel has produced the movie with Cedella Marley, Rita Marley, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner under Tuff Gong Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

