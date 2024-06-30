IF OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

IF OTT Release Date | Trailer

IF is an animated film starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming in the lead roles. The film was released on May 17, 2024, in theatres and received a positive response from audiences and critics. It is now set to release on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch IF?

The film will release digitally on July 3, 2024. According to reports, it will be available on rental basis on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Plot

The story follows a 12-year-old girl named Bea who lives with her grandmother when her mother dies due to cancer. Things start changing in her life when she sees a giant creature in purple colour with a man. After a few days, she sees the same creature and meets other creatures which seem like butterflies. Later, Cal tells her that he was working with imaginary friends. With the help of Cal, she embarks on a journey to discover her imaginary friend from childhood, whom she had forgotten.

Cast of IF?

The cast of the fantasy film features Cailey Fleming as Bea, Ryan Reynolds as Cal, John Krasinski, Catharine Daddario, Fiona Shaw and the voices of Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, Awkwafina as Bubble, Emily Blunt as Unicorn, Bradley Cooper as Ice, Bill Hader as Flower and Richard Jenkins as Art Teacher, among others.

All about IF

The comedy film is written and directed by John Krasinski. It is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Form, John Kransinski and Allyson Seeger under Maximum Effort and Sunday Night Productions. Janusz Kaminski has done the cinematography and Andy Canny has edited the film with Christopher Rouse. Whereas Paramount Pictures has distributed the film.