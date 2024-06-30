Pill OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh's Series

Pill OTT Release Date | Trailer

Pill is an upcoming thriller series starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. It is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Pill?

The medical drama is set to release on July 12, 2024. According to reports, the series will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali and Tamil languages on Jio Cinema.

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and captioned, "What’s your medicine really made of? Pill, streaming 12 July onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

The series centres around a young man named Prakash. He works in the Medicine Authority of India as the Deputy Medicine Controller, and he decides to fight against a multinational pharmaceutical company, Forever Cure Pharma, when three people die during trials done by the company. Will he be able to win the case and get justice?

Cast and production of Pill

Along with Riteish Deshmukh, the series also stars Pavan Malhotra, Anshul Chauhan and Akshat Chauhan in a significant roles. The thriller series is created and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta with Jaideep Yadav and Mahim Joshie. Parveez Shaikh has written the film with Raj Kumar Gupta, Anagh Mukherjee and Jaideep Yadav. Ronnie Screwvala has produced the film under RSVP Movies.