Juna Furniture OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Juna Furniture OTT Release Date | Trailer

Juna Furniture is a family drama film starring Mahesh Manjrekar and Medha Manjrekar in the lead roles. In theatres, the film was released on April 26, 2024, and received overwhelming response from audiences and critics. According to reports, Juna Furniture has become one of the highest grossing Marathi films of 2024.

Where to watch Juna Furniture?

The film is set to on Prime Video. It is based on the themes of justice, societal concerns, human emotions and much more.

Now Available On Amazon Prime Video pic.twitter.com/lJaNo2ZsWP — Mahesh Manjrekar (@manjrekarmahesh) June 28, 2024

Plot

The film revolves around a senior citizen named Govind Pathak, who lives happily with his son Abhay. After becoming an IAS Officer, Abhay ties the knot to an affluent young woman. Govind's life turns upside down when his wife's health deteriorates and seeing that he admits her to the hospital and calls his son several times so that he can pay the hospital bill. Despite several calls, Abhay doesn't receive the call as he was busy celebrating his anniversary. His mother dies in the hospital because the doctors did not start treatment due to lack of funds. Ultimately, Govind decides to file a case against his son and demands the money.

Cast and production of Juna Furniture

The film cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhushan Pradhan, Medha Manjrekar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Sachin Khedekar, Shivaji Satam, Sharad Ponkshe and Upendra Limaye, among others. It is directed and written by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is bankrolled by Yatin Jadhav under Satya Saiee Films and Skylink Entertainment.