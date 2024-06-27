 Malayalee From India OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The comedy film is written by Dijo Jose Antony and directed by Sharis Mohammed

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Malayalee from India OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from trailer

Malayalee from India is a comedy film starring Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The film was released on May 1, 2024, and it received mixed response from audiences and critics. It is set to stream on an OTT platform in July 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Malayalee from India

The movie will premiere on July 5, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Sony LIV. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and captioned, "A signature Nivin Pauly film that's universally relatable! Enjoy Malayalee From India from July 5th."

Plot

The story revolves around a young man named named Aalparambil Gopi, who lives carefree and spends most of his time playing cricket. His mother and father call him useless. Aalparambil Gopi life changes when a violent clash erupts in the village between Hindus and Muslims. He goes abroad to work and there he meets a Pakistani man, Sahib, who changes his perception of the world.

Cast of Malayalee from India

The film features Nivin Pauly as Aalparambil Gopi, Anaswara Rajan as Krishna, Deepak Jethi as Jalal Bin Omar Al Rashid, Salim Kumar as Hamasakka, Manju Pillai as Suma, Santosh G Nair and BJDS, Nandhu, and Dijo Jose Antony has a special appearance in the movie.

All about Malayalee from India

The film is written by Dijo Jose Antony and directed by Sharis Mohammed. It is bankrolled by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Sreejith Sarang has edited the film and Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The cinematography is done by Suddep Elamon.

