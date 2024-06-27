The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Henry Cavill's Action Thriller

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action thriller film starring Henry Cavill in the lead role. The film was first premiered in New York on April 13, 2024 and later it was released in theatres on April 19, 2024. The film received a positive response from audiences and critics and it will soon release on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

The action comedy film is set to release on July 25. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The film will also be available on iTunes and Google Play.

Plot

The story is set against the backdrop of World War 2 and narrates the tale of Operation Postmaster. After suffering from bombing runs regularly and receiving threats from Nazis (Germany), the government secretly plans to disrupt the Nazis' U-boat, and to implement the mission successfully, the internal government of the UK chose Gus March-Phillips and launched a secret mission named Operation Postmaster.

Cast of The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The spy thriller film cast includes the talented Henry Cavill, popularly known for playing Superman. It also stars Eiza Gonzalez as Marjorie Stewart, Henry Golding as Freddy Alvarez, Babs Olusanmokun as Richard Heron, Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming and Til Schweiger as Heinrich Luhr, among others.

All about The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The movie is based on the true story of Operation Postmaster. It is directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Paul Tamasy, Guy Ritchie, Arash Amel and Eric Johnson. It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Black Bear Pictures, Toff Guy Films, Red Sea Film Fund and Media Capital Technologies Plus Studio