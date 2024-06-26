Kakuda OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem's Film

Kakuda OTT Release Date | X

Kakuda is horror comedy film starring Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. According to the filmmakers, it will directly release on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Kakuda?

The upcoming film is set to premiere on July 12, 2024. Audiences can enjoy watching the series on ZEE5. Riteish Deshmukh shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "Purushon Ke Hit Mein Jaari - #Kakuda aa raha hai '12 July' ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein. 👻Kyunki #AbMardKhatreMeinHai only on #ZEE5."

Purushon Ke Hit Mein Jaari ⚠️- #Kakuda aa raha hai ‘12 July’ ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein. 👻

Kyunki #AbMardKhatreMeinHai. only on #ZEE5#KakudaOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/h9LzZrf3no — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 21, 2024

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of a small village in Uttar Pradesh named Ratodi. Each house in the village has two doors: one is the regular main door and the second one is a small door beside the main gate. Villagers keep their small door open at 7:15 pm because they believe that Kakuda lurks if someone forgets to open the small door in their house.

Cast and production of Kakuda

The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Hemant Singh, Arun Dubey, Sachin Vidrohi, Suraj Raj Madhwani and Aasif Khan. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi.

Ronnie Screwvala has produced the movie under RSVP Movies. Lawrence Dcunha has done the cinematography and Faisal Mahadik has edited the film.