Target OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Hye-Sun, Kim Sung-Kyun's Korean Film

Target is a crime thriller starring Shin Hye-sun and Kim Sung-kyun in the lead roles. The South Korean film was released in theatres on August 30, 2023. The movie is already premiering on OTT.

Where to watch Target?

The mystery thriller is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in Korean, English, and Hindi languages. The film is based on a true incident of a second-hand trader who becomes a target of something unpredictable.

Plot

The story revolves around a working woman named Soo-hyun whose life changes after she buys a second-hand washing machine to save money; later, she finds that the machine is broken. The furious Soo-hyun decides to complain regarding the issue, unaware of what is coming. After searching for the seller, she comments on each post and calls the seller a fraud. Soo-hyun soon starts feeling something peculiar like someone was tracking her and wanted to kill her.

Cast and production of Target

The film's cast includes Shin Hye-sun as Jang Soo-hyun, Noh Young-hak, Kim Sung-kyun as Joo Cheol-ho, Lee Joo-Young as Oh Dal-ja, Im Chul-soo as Director Kim and Choi Jae-sup as Foreman, among others. It is directed by Park Hee-gon and Kim Dong-ho has written the film with Park Hee-gon.

The cinematography is done by Lee Seon-yong and Baek Yoon-seok. Han Young-gyu and Han Eon-jae has edited the film and Jang Young-guy has composed the music of the film. It is produced by Fiona Films.