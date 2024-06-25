 Vikings - Valhalla Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Vikings - Valhalla Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

According to reports, the historical action series is based on Michael Hirst's Vikings

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
The third season of Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett and Frida Gustavsson in the lead roles. According to reports, the historical action series is based on Michael Hirst's Vikings. The upcoming season is set to release on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 ?

The action thriller series will release digitally on July 11, 2024 on Netflix. The upcoming season is a sequel to Vikings and it will be the final season of the historical series.

Plot

The series is set 100 years before Vikings and follows the tale of Leif Erikson; according to the legends, he was the first European to discover the continent of America before Christopher Columbus. Season 3 of the series will focus more on Leif Erikson and Mariyam's chemistry.

Cast of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

The series features Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eirksdottir, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Laura Berlin as Queen Emma, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon, Bradley Freegard as King Canute and Christopher Rygh as Agnarr, among others.

About Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

The adventure series is created by Jeb Stuart and it is produced by Cait Collins and Mark Murdoch under MGM Television, Toluca Pictures, History and Metropolitan Films International. The music of the series is composed by Trevor Morris.

