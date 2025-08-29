Honey Singh CANCELS Performance At Mohali Award Show After Organisers Deny Entry To His Security Team: Report

Rapper-singer Honey Singh recently walked out of an award function in Mohali, Punjab, after a disagreement with the organisers regarding security arrangements. The incident took place on August 23, when Honey Singh was scheduled to perform at the high-profile event that also featured other celebrities like Neeru Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, and Bismil.

According to a report by India Today, although Honey Singh arrived at the venue, his performance was cancelled at the last moment after his personal security team was denied entry. The organisers reportedly informed the singer that they had already put adequate measures in place, including their own security arrangements along with the Punjab Police.

However, the singer was unwilling to perform without his private security staff.

"As per the protocols, they did not allow any other external members on the ground for anyone. However, Honey Singh was persistent in getting his own safety unit as a precautionary measure. While the organisers understood and respected his demands, given the overall security plans, they could not agree to it. After a long discussion with the organisers, the musician left the venue, refusing to perform," a source informed the news portal.

The last-minute cancellation has reportedly led to a financial dispute between Honey Singh's team and the organisers. Reportedly, both parties are currently in discussions to resolve the matter amicably.

Honey Singh, known for his massive fan following and high-energy stage presence, has not reacted to the incident yet.

In another news, he was summoned earlier this month by Punjab Women's Commission over misogynistic lyrics in one of his latest songs Millionaire.

Reportedly, Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill had raised concerns over the portrayal of women in the songs in question. In her letter to the DGP, she asserted that lyrics violated the dignity of women and propagate a "disrespectful image" of them in popular culture.