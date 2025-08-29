Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Down During Visarjan As She Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati Bappa; Video Goes Viral

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Yuvika Chaudhary was seen getting emotional as she bid farewell to Lord Ganesha during visarjan in Mumbai on Thursday (August 28). Yuvika, along with her husband, actor and reality show winner Prince Narula, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion every year, and this year too, the couple welcomed Bappa into their home with much enthusiasm.

Videos from the visarjan have surfaced on social media, showing the couple stepping out to immerse the idol in a public water body.

While Prince was seen participating in the rituals with folded hands, Yuvika couldn't hold back her tears as the immersion began. The actress was spotted wiping her eyes, visibly overwhelmed with emotion as the family bid an emotional farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Before the visarjan, Yuvika was also seen dancing her heart out to the beats of dhol.

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a special festival for Yuvika and Prince, who often share glimpses of their celebrations on social media. From decorating their home to performing daily aarti, the couple ensures they maintain all traditions while celebrating the festival with love and devotion.

This year was extra special for the couple as it marked the first Ganeshotsav of their daughter Ekleen. Sharing several pictures from their intimate celebration, featuring their baby girl, Prince and Yuvika wrote, "Ganpati bapa moreyaaaaa❤️ its her 1st Ganpati."

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child in 2024 with the help of IVF, six years after their wedding in 2018.

In May 2025, Prince and Yuvika took their relationship one step further by legally registering their marriage, weeks after dismissing persistent divorce and separation rumours. The couple, who had a traditional wedding ceremony in 2018

Their separation rumours surfaced a few months back when the couple put out the special note for their daughter separately. She was also absent from Prince's birthday celebration.

In March 2025, Yuvika reacted to the rumours, assuring people that all is well in their marriage.

Yuvika and Prince fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 9. They tied the knot on October 12, 2018.