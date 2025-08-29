 Former Bigg Boss Contestant Gets 1-Year Jail In Accident Case, Fined ₹12,500
The accident took place in May 2018 when Lobo was travelling to Hyderabad in his car, which collided with an auto near Nalgonda. The collision led to the deaths of two passengers in the auto - Medde Kumar and Pembarthi Manemma. Lobo's car had also overturned during the incident, leaving him and several others injured

Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
Television anchor and Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestant Mohammed Qayyum, popularly known as Lobo, has been sentenced to one year in jail by the Janagama Court in connection with a fatal road accident that occurred in 2018.

According to local media reports, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 12,500 on him.

The accident took place in May 2018 when Lobo was travelling to Hyderabad in his car, which collided with an auto near Nalgonda. The collision led to the deaths of two passengers in the auto - Medde Kumar and Pembarthi Manemma.

Lobo's car had also overturned during the incident, leaving him and several others injured. Following the accident, the police registered a case and began proceedings, which culminated in Thursday's (August 28) verdict.

Who is Anchor Lobo?

Lobo, who was born on July 17, 1982, in Hyderabad, began his career as a tattoo artist before moving into television. Known for his unique style, fashion sense, and makeup, he earned recognition as an anchor and went on to appear in several television shows. He gained widespread popularity as a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

He married Arshiya in 2015 and continues to reside in Hyderabad with his family. He is quite active on social media and he often shares funny reels to keep his followers entertained.

The sentencing has come as a significant development in a case that has been ongoing for six years.

