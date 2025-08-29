 Lollapalooza India 2026: Yungblud & Linkin Park To Headline Mumbai Show, Most Expensive Ticket Worth ₹55,000; Check OUT Prices
Lollapalooza India 2026: Yungblud & Linkin Park To Headline Mumbai Show, Most Expensive Ticket Worth ₹55,000; Check OUT Prices

Lollapalooza India 2026 is set to rock Mumbai on January 25–26 with global stars including Yungblud, Linkin Park, Kehlani, Playboi Carti, and Knock2. Tickets range from Rs 10,060 to Rs 55,898. The premium pass offers VIP perks like lounge access, free food, shuttles, and front-stage entry, while the basic pass grants festival access, performances, and free water stations.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

The 4th edition of Lollapalooza India is set to take over Mumbai on January 25 and 26, next year, with some of the biggest international artists gracing the stage. The iconic music festival’s full lineup has been unveiled, headlined by Yungblud, Linkin Park, Knock2, Kehlani, and Playboi Carti, among others.

Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup

The 40-name lineup also features acts like Sammy Virji, LANY, Calum Scott, Mother Mother, Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents, Baalti, Bunt., Nubiyan Twist, and more. Along with the lineup, tickets for Lollapalooza India have also gone live, with the most expensive one priced at a whopping Rs 55,000.

Alongside global sensations, a strong Indian and indie presence has been added to the mix, giving newer and niche artists a chance to shine on the big stage. Notable homegrown names such as Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera, MXRCI, and many others will also be performing.

article-image

Lollapalooza India 2026 Ticket Rates

According to BookMyShow, the official booking partner of Lollapalooza India 2025, the most expensive ticket is priced at a staggering Rs 55,898. This weekender pass grants entry to both days of the festival.

Originally priced at Rs 49,999, the pass includes a booking fee of ₹5,899, bringing the total to Rs 55,898. It offers VIP perks such as access to a premium AC lounge, complimentary food and beverages, shuttle services, lounge activities, exclusive front-stage pit access, and express entry lanes.

Photo Via BookMyShow

The cheapest tickets for the festival are priced at ₹10,060, also for a weekender pass, this included a booking fee of Rs 1,061. Unlike the premium pass priced at a staggering ₹55,898, this option does not include any additional benefits apart from access to free water stations.

Ticket holders, however, can enjoy performances across all four stages, along with curated food, beverages, and festival merchandise available for purchase.

The other pass prices are Rs 14,532, Rs 22,917, and Rs 33,538, all of which include a booking fee. Currently, only weekender passes are live, while single-day passes are yet to be released.

Last year, the lineup included Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, John Summit, Hanumankind, Raftaar, Talwiinder, Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra and others.

