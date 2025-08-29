 Video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan After Rubbishing Divorce Reports
Video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan After Rubbishing Divorce Reports

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja stole the spotlight during Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai as they danced their hearts out to festive beats. Shutting down ongoing separation rumours, the couple celebrated the occasion with their son Yashvardhan. Videos shared online showed Sunita's energetic dance moves

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja silenced ongoing rumours about their separation by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with their family in Mumbai. The couple, who have been in the headlines for months over speculation of an alleged divorce, also came together for Ganpati visarjan on Thursday (August 28), joined by their son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Videos shared by paparazzi on Instagram show the family actively taking part in the rituals. Govinda and Sunita were seen singing Ganesh bhajans, while Yashvardhan performed the final aarti before the immersion.

article-image

Another clip captured the family chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as they stepped out for the visarjan procession. Govinda stood beside his son, who carried the idol, while Sunita danced energetically to the festive beats, radiating joy.

Both Sunita and Govinda were seen dancing their hearts out in the visuals.

Sunita also offered fans a glimpse into their intimate celebration by sharing pictures on Instagram. In one post, she posed with Govinda in front of the beautifully adorned idol, while another featured her with her mother, actor Manisha Koirala, and Yashvardhan.

She captioned the series of photos with "Ganpati Bappa Morya" accompanied by a red heart and folded-hands emoji.

For years, Govinda and Sunita have celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur, often inviting close friends and family.

The couple's united appearance comes amid persistent reports of trouble in their marriage. Recently, reports stated that Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987. They have two children - son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina Ahuja.

A few days back, Tina also slammed the divorce reports and called them "baseless."

