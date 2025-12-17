Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Enters ₹400 Crore Club, Continues Its Blockbuster Run

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has continued its dream run at the box office and has officially entered the coveted Rs 400 crore club within less than two weeks of its release. The film performed strongly over its first 11 days and had already amassed an estimated Rs 381.25 crore in India. On Day 12, the film added another impressive Rs 30 crore, taking its total collection to a staggering Rs 411.25 crore across all languages.

The strong weekday performance clearly indicates sustained audience interest, despite the usual mid-week drop seen by most big releases.

On Tuesday (December 16), Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 42.88 per cent, which is considered very healthy for its second week.

According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed steady growth as the day progressed, starting with 24.10 per cent occupancy during morning shows. Afternoon shows saw a jump to 40.46 per cent, while evening shows registered 50.42 per cent occupancy. Night shows performed the best, with an impressive 56.53 per cent turnout.

Dhurandhar is the first installment of a two-part franchise, with both parts reportedly made on a combined budget of approximately Rs 280 crore. With its current box office performance, Part 1 alone has not only recovered the entire budget of both films but has also gone well into the profit zone. Trade analysts have already declared Dhurandhar Part 1 a blockbuster, and expectations are sky-high for the second part, which is now being tipped to break even bigger records upon release.

In comparison, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It had collected around Rs 363.25 crore in its first 12 days. With Dhurandhar crossing Rs 381 crore within the same period and now standing at Rs 411.25 crore, Ranveer's film has surged ahead and set a new benchmark for Hindi cinema this year.

It will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar can surpass the lifetime collections of Vicky's biggest hits in the coming weeks. Adding to the intriguing box office parallel is the presence of Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist in both Dhurandhar and Chhaava, making the clash even more noteworthy for fans.

With strong momentum, stable occupancies, and massive collections, Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon and others.