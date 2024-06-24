 Commander Karan Saxena OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gurmeet Choudhary's Series
Commander Karan Saxena OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gurmeet Choudhary's Series

The action thriller series is based on Amit Khan's novel of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Commander Karan Saxena OTT Release Date | Trailer/X

Commander Karan Saxena is an action thriller starring Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead role. The series is set to release on OTT in July, 2024. The streaming platform has shared the teaser on X and wrote, "Reporting for Team India, Commander Karan Saxena.Watch #CommanderKaranSaxena streaming July 8 on #DisneyPlusHotstar."

When and where to watch Commander Karan Saxena

The series will release digitally on July 8, 2024. It will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The story of the series revolves around RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent Commander Karen Saxena, who fights with the Pakistani army when they challenge India's army and threaten civilians. The patriotic series is set against the backdrop of the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Cast and production of Commander Karan Saxena

Along with Gurmeet Choudhary in Commander Karan Saxena, the series also includes Hruta Durgule and Iqbal Khan in promient roles. The crime thriller is directed by Jatin Satish Wagle and it is based on the Amit Khan's novel of the same name. It is produced by Krishnan Iyer and Rajeshwari Nair under Keylight Productions.

Who is Amit Khan?

Amit Khan is a novelist and screenwriter who has written numerous novels, and a few of them have been adapted in the form of series like Bicchoo ka Khel and Commander Karan Saxena. Apart from web series, he has also done screenwriting for films like Karz, Nirdosh Objection My God, and many more.

