Supacell OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Supacell OTT Release Date | Supacell Trailer

Supacell is an upcoming series starring Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on June 27, 2024. Sebastian Thiel has shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "The poster #Supacell coming to Netflix on June 27. Trailer dropping tomorrow!"

The poster 😍 #Supacell coming to Netflix on 27 June. Trailer dropping tomorrow!⚡️🎬🫡 pic.twitter.com/D5PuISBusK — Sebastian Thiel (@SebastianThiel) June 11, 2024

When and where to watch Supacell?

The series is set to premiere on June 27, 2024. You can watch the film on Netflix.

Plot

The story revolves around a young man named Michael Lasaki who falls in love with a beautiful girl and proposes to her for marriage. However, one night, he finds himself in the future, in the midst of a cemetery, where he sees his girlfriend's graveyard. A man in a black dress comes to inform him that he can save her, but for that, he needs to save four people who have superpowers like him, and if any of them dies, then she will also die. What does Michael do to save his girlfriend? Will he be able to find those like him and save them?

Cast of Supacell

The series cast includes Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki, Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica, Eddie Marsan as Ray, Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne, Nadine Mills as Sabrina, Calvin Demba as Rodney, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre, Michael Salami as Gabriel, Giacomo Mancini as Spud and Travis Jay as John, among others.

About Supacell

Supacell is written and directed by Rapman. According to the makers of series there will be total six episodes which will release on June 27, 2024. It is produced by Mark Hedges and Joanna Crow under New Wace Energy. The cinematography is done by Aaron Reid and Sam Heasman.