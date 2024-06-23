Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Film

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F OTT Release Date | Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is an action comedy film starring Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the leads. The sequel film is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

The movie will premiere on July 3, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. Jerry Bruckheimer has produced the film with Chad Oman and Eddie Murphy under Eddie Murphy Productions and Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

THE BOYS ARE BACK! The original cast of the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere! pic.twitter.com/gAL6m4AIXN — Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2024

Plot

The film revolves around a detective named Axel, who returns to the town of Beverly Hills when he learns that his daughter Jane's life is in danger. After coming to the town, he teams up with her daughter and his old partners, Taggart and Billy Rosewood, to discover the mystery man. The filmmakers also introduce new characters, who will be seen along with Detective Axel F.

Cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

The film's cast includes Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott, Judge Reinhold as Lieutenant William, Luis Guzman, Bronson Pinchot as Serge, John Ashton as Chief John Taggar and Paul Reiser as Inspector.

Everything about Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

The action film is written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy. It is the sequel to Beverly Hills Cop 3. Dan Lebental has edited the film and Eduard Grau has done the cinematography. The music is composed by Lorne Balfe.