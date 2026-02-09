The 50: Three Female Contestants To Face Elimination; Rajat Dalal Confronts Shocking Truth About Chahat Pandey

The 50 |

The 50 is getting excited with every passing episode. So fa, 5 contestants have been eliminated from the show. The reports now suggest that three contestants will be eliminated next. And, all these thee contestants reportedly happens to be women. So who are they? Let us take a look at what is about to happen in the upcoming episode:

The 50: 3 Female Contestants To Be Eliminated Ahead

As per Filmy Window's report, the three female contestants who will be eliminated ahead in The 50 are- Bebika Dhurva, Monalisa, and Neelam Giri. However, it is not yet revealed whether these three contestants will be evicted together or one by one from the show.

The 50: Rajat Dalal Will Get To Know Shocking Truth About Chahat Pandey

Rajat Dalal, who believed Chahat Pandey was his true friend, is set to face a harsh reality in the upcoming episode. As per Digital News Hub, a fox will come to The 50 house and will take Rajat Dalal to the Lion's Den. He will then be shown a clip in which Chahat is seen saying, "Bhaad mein jaye Rajat." This immediately makes Rajat realise that no one is truly a friend in The 50 house. He ultimately comes to terms with the fact that it is a game after all.

The 50: Who All Are Eliminated So Far?

The first contestant to be eliminated from The 50 house was Vanshaj Singh. As of now, reports suggest that he is set to re-enter the house as a wildcard contestant. Following this, a double eviction took place on the show. Comedian Sumaira Shaikh and Saurabh Ghadge were evicted together. Later, Archit Kaushik was eliminated from the house after getting into a violent altercation with Maxtern. In the most recent episode of The 50, Dimpal Singh faced elimination.

The 50 new episodes releases every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.