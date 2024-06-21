Journey To Bethlehem OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Journey To Bethlehem OTT Release Date | X

Journey to Bethlehem features Fiona Palomo and Milo Manheim in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on November 10, 2023. The mythological film has been released and it is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Journey to Bethlehem?

The musical film is streaming on Sony Liv. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video, Vudo, Apple and YouTube.

Plot

The film revolves around a young girl named Nazarene Mary who learns that she is a special child by her family, but she avoids and takes it as a bluff. One day, her family chooses a young boy, Joseph, to whom she will be marrying. Marry falls in love when she meets Joseph accidentally and later comes to know that he is the same person she is about to marry.

Everything was going normal until one night, she saw an angel who came to inform her that she had been chosen by God to have a son, and the child would be the king of all kings. The next morning, she tells Joseph that it wasn't a dream and that an angel had come to her. Meanwhile, the ruler of the land gets the news and searches for a pregnant lady to remove the obstacle from his path. What happens next is revealed in the film.

All about Journey to Bethlehem

The film's cast includes Fiona Palomo as Mary, Milo Manheim as Joseph, Lecrae as Gabriel, Antonio Banderas as King Herod, Moriah Peters as Deborah, Omid Djalili as Melchior and Antonio Cantos as Joachim with others. It is written and directed by Adam Anders with Peter Barsocchini. Alan Powell, Stephen Meinen, Ryan Busse and Brandt Andersen and Steve Barnett has produced the film.