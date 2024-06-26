Uyir Thamizhukku OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Uyir Thamizhukku OTT Release Date | Uyir Thamizhukku trailer

Uyir Thamizhukku is a political action film starring Ameer Sultan in the lead role. The action film was released in theatres on May 10, 2024 and received mixed responses from audiences and critics. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Uyir Thamizhukku?

The film is premiering on Aha Tamil. According to its makers, it is available to watch in only Tamil.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu and follows the life of a politician who struggles to be in the public domain and does everything to win the hearts of the Tamilians to win the state's election. The film is based on the themes of lies, betrayal, vengeance, justice and more.

Cast of Uyir Thamizhukku

The film's cast comprises Ameer Sultan, Rahul Tyson, Chandini Sreedharan, Rajasimman, Mahanadhi Shankar, Ravi Venkatraman, Anandaraj, Tanikella Bharani, Saravana Sakthi, Imman Annachi, and Subramaniam Siva.

About Uyir Thamizhukku

The movie is written and directed by Adam Bhava with Bala Murali Varman, and it is produced by Adam Bhava under the banner of V Creations and Moon Pictures. Devaraj did the cinematography, and Ashok Charles has edited the film. The music is composed by Vidyasagar.

Who is Ameer Sultan?

Ameer Sultan is a film producer and director who works in Tamil cinema. He has also appeared in numerous films like Sethu, Raam, Vada Chennai,Paruthiveeran and many more.