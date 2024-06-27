My Lady Jane OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

My Lady Jane OTT Release Date | My Lady Jane trailer

My Lady Jane is a romantic series starring Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel in the lead roles. According to the series makers, it will have eight episodes in total. The series is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch My Lady Jane?

My Lady Jane is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The web series is an adaptation of Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows' bestselling novel of the same name.

You could cut the tension with a dagger. #MyLadyJane premieres 27 June. pic.twitter.com/0W4yfViwF0 — Prime Video Singapore (@primevideosg) June 24, 2024

Plot

The series is set in the 16th century and tells the story in different versions. For example, in the series, King Henry VII's son doesn't die, but in the book, he dies because of tuberculosis, and Lady Jane Grey also dies. The series centres around a noblewoman, Lady Jane Grey, who fights gender discrimination and takes the throne of England.

Cast of My Lady Jane

The series features Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Jordan Peters as King Edward VI, Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley, Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley, Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey, Jim Broadbent as Lord Leicester, Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary, Robyn Betteridge as Margaret Grey, Joe Klocek and Henry Ashton, among others.

All about My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane is directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Cynthia Hand, Jodi Meadows and Brodi Ashton. Paula McBreen has produced the series under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios and P+M Image McBreen. Maja Zamojda has done the cinematography and Rael Jones has composed the music.