Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth's Post Apocalyptic Film

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date | Trailer

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalyptic film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the lead roles. The movie premiered on May 15, 2024, at 77th Cannes Film Festival and later, it was released in theatres on May 23, 2024. The sequel film obtained a positive response from audiences. It is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The action film is scheduled to release online on July 4, 2024. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on a rental basis.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road and revolves around Furiosa who was abducted when she was young by Warlord Dementus, a ruler of Gastown. Furiosa remembers what her mother said when she was young, whatever she does and however long it takes, she has to find her way back home. She must navigate the wastelands, fight with the warloads and find her way back to home.

Cast of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The film features Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, Tom Burke, Chris Hemsworth, Lachy Hulme, John Howard, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Elsa Pataky, Dylan Adonis, David Collins, Quaden Bayles, Lee Perry, Daniel Webber and Jacob Tomuri.

All about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The post apolyptic film is sequal to Mad Max: Fury Road and it is directed by George Miller. It is written by Nico Lathouris with George Miller. Doug Mitchell has produced the film with George Miller under Domain Entertainment and Kennedy Miller Mitchell. Simon Duggan has done cinematography and Tom Holkenborg has composed the music.