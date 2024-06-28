 Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth's Post Apocalyptic Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFuriosa - A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth's Post Apocalyptic Film

Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth's Post Apocalyptic Film

The post apocalyptic film is the sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and it is directed by George Miller

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date | Trailer

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalyptic film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the lead roles. The movie premiered on May 15, 2024, at 77th Cannes Film Festival and later, it was released in theatres on May 23, 2024. The sequel film obtained a positive response from audiences. It is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The action film is scheduled to release online on July 4, 2024. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on a rental basis.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road and revolves around Furiosa who was abducted when she was young by Warlord Dementus, a ruler of Gastown. Furiosa remembers what her mother said when she was young, whatever she does and however long it takes, she has to find her way back home. She must navigate the wastelands, fight with the warloads and find her way back to home.

Cast of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The film features Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, Tom Burke, Chris Hemsworth, Lachy Hulme, John Howard, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Elsa Pataky, Dylan Adonis, David Collins, Quaden Bayles, Lee Perry, Daniel Webber and Jacob Tomuri.

Read Also
My Lady Jane OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The post apolyptic film is sequal to Mad Max: Fury Road and it is directed by George Miller. It is written by Nico Lathouris with George Miller. Doug Mitchell has produced the film with George Miller under Domain Entertainment and Kennedy Miller Mitchell. Simon Duggan has done cinematography and Tom Holkenborg has composed the music.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Shine In A Twisted Tale Of Two Fathers

Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Shine In A Twisted Tale Of Two Fathers

Pooja Entertainment's Crew Seeks Support From Akshay Kumar Over Unpaid Dues: '₹1.6 Lakh Is...

Pooja Entertainment's Crew Seeks Support From Akshay Kumar Over Unpaid Dues: '₹1.6 Lakh Is...

Rohit Saraf Breaks Silence On Ishq Vishk Rebound Failure At Box Office: 'I Had High Expectations...

Rohit Saraf Breaks Silence On Ishq Vishk Rebound Failure At Box Office: 'I Had High Expectations...

Lady In The Lake OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Natalie Portman's Series

Lady In The Lake OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Natalie Portman's Series

Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth's Post Apocalyptic...

Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth's Post Apocalyptic...