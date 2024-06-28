Lady In The Lake OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Natalie Portman's Series

Lady In The Lake OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform | A still from the trailer

Lady in the Lake is a crime thriller series starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in the lead roles. The upcoming series is scheduled to release on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Lady in The Lake?

The series will premiere on July 19, 2024. Audiences can watch the murder mystery on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "You wanted to tell everyone's story but your own."

Plot

The story is set in Baltimore, where a journalist named Maddie Schwartz works on a murder case. After she learns about the murder mystery and decides to resolve it, she gets entangled in the case. Will she be able to emerge from the web and discover the truth?

Cast of Lady in the Lake

The series cast includes Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz, Y'lan Noel as Ferdie Platt, Moses Ingram as Cleo Sherwood, Sean Ringgold as The Prophet, Brett Gelman as Milton, Mike Epps, Byron Bowers as Slappy, Selema Masekela as Cedrick, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Bob Bauer and Mikey Madison as Judith Weinstein, among others.

All about Lady in the Lake

The upcoming series is an adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel of the same name. It is created by Alma Har'el and produced by Zusa, Fifth Season, Mountain A, Eye On the Ball, Bad Wolf America, Haddad's and Crazyrose. The cinematography is done by Lachlan Milne and Kat Cattani has edited the series with Tyler Eversmann.