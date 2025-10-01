 Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: Singer's Heartbeat Stable, Prayers Showing Effect, Says Ammy Virk
Ammy Virk stated that Rajvir Jawanda's heartbeat is 'stable' and urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Rajvir sustained severe head and spine injuries in the accident that took place on Saturday morning near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mohali after being involved in a tragic bike accident a few days back. Actor Ammy Virk, on Wednesday (October 1), shared a picture of Rajvir on his official Instagram account and gave an update on his health.

Ammy stated that Rajvir's heartbeat is 'stable' and urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

"Rajvir Vir’s heartbeat is now stable. Nature is showing its grace, and our prayers are having an effect. Stay strong - Rajvir is in high spirits," he wrote in Punjabi.

Soon after he shared the post, fans prayed for Rajvir's good health in the comments section.

A statement issued by Fortis Hospital on September 30 stated that the 35-year-old singer's neurological condition remains critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite ongoing advanced medical management.

Reportedly, MRI scans of brain showed hypoxic changes and MRI of the spine revealed extensive damage to the cervical and dorsal regions, resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs. He is currently on ventilator, a per the hospital's statement.

article-image

Rajvir sustained severe head and spine injuries in the accident that took place on Saturday morning near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

Rajvir is best known for his songs like 'Kali Jawande Di,' 'Mera Dil,' and 'Sardari.' He has also acted in Punjabi films. The singer has always been passionate about bikes and he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.

