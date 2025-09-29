 Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His Recovery?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His Recovery?

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His Recovery?

On Saturday, Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district while traveling to Shimla. He was admitted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital in a critical condition. Rajvir is a Punjabi singer, known for his songs like Mera Dil, Sardari, Zor, Rabb Karke, and others. He has also worked as an actor in a few Punjabi movies. Read on to know more about it...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Rajvir Jawanda

On Saturday, we got the shocking news that Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district while he was travelling to Shimla. He was admitted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital in a critical condition. Well, many Punjabi celebrities have taken to social media to urge people to pray for Rajvir's recovery.

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda?

We are sure many people would be wondering who Rajvir is. So, let us tell you that Rajvir is a Punjabi singer who was born in Ludhiana. He rose to fame with the song Kali Jawande Di, and his other popular tracks are Mera Dil, Sardari, Zor, Rabb Karke, and more. Apart from being a singer, he has also featured as an actor in multiple Punjabi movies like Jind Jaan, Subedar Joginder Singh, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.

According to Apple Music, Rajveer initially wanted to become a police officer. But, he later decided to pursue his passion and entered the music industry.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra

Rajvir has his own YouTube channel which has 942K subscribers, and on Instagram, the singer has 2.6 million followers. The singer is married, and reportedly also has children. However, there are not many details about them available.

Diljit Dosanjh Asks Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda

During his recent concert, Diljit asked his fans to pray for Rajvir. He said, "We have a very dear brother. He is a very great singer, Rajvir Jawanda. He met with a bike accident."

"Please pray for him. Prayers have a lot of impact. He should get well soon. He should come back to us. He should be on our show. He is a very beautiful singer, Rajveer Veera," he further added. Diljit's video has gone viral on social media.

Rajvir Jawanda Health Update

Punjab's CM, Bhagwant Mann, while talking to the media outside the hospiral, shared Rajvir's health update. He said, "Rajvir Jawanda was the victim of a terrible road accident. He has been undergoing treatment here since yesterday. His fans worldwide are praying for his recovery. Today, I met his family and doctors. His condition is better than yesterday. When he was brought in yesterday, his heart and other organs were not functioning properly... He is currently unconscious. Recovery from head injuries is slow... But advice from other expert doctors is also being sought. The doctors said that yesterday, he was not even in a good enough condition to be taken for an MRI."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His...

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His...

Bomb Threat Reported At Actor-Politician Vijay's Chennai Residence; Security Sweep Underway

Bomb Threat Reported At Actor-Politician Vijay's Chennai Residence; Security Sweep Underway

OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects A Whopping Amount During Its Extended...

OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects A Whopping Amount During Its Extended...

'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong...

'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wows In Chic Pantsuit As She Steps Out With Daughter Aaradhya For Paris...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wows In Chic Pantsuit As She Steps Out With Daughter Aaradhya For Paris...