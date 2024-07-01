 Garudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGarudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Garudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The action thriller film is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Garudan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Garudan is an action thriller starring Soori, Unni Mukundan and M Sasikumar in the lead roles. The film was released on May 31, 2024 in theatres and received positive responses from critics and audiences. It is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Garudan ?

The Tamil language film will stream online on July 3, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's Kombai and focuses on two friends, Karuna and Aadhithya. Things changes when both take the authority of the village's temple as Kaura's loyalist friend who always protects Karuna, betrays his friendship by doing something extraordinary. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Read Also
IF OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast of Garudan

The crime thriller film's cast includes Soori as Sokkan, M Sasikumar as Aadhi, Roshini Haripriyan as Angayarkanni, Shivada as Katyayini, Unni Mukundan as Karuna, Brigida Saga as Parveen, Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Mime Gopi as Nagaraj, George Maryan, Revathy Sharma as Vinnarasi and Vazhakku En Muthuraman, among others.

Read Also
Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

About Garudan

Garudan is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and the story is done by Vetrimaaran. K Kumar has bankrolled the film with Vetrimaaran under Lark Studios and Grass Root Film Company. Arthur A Wilson has done the cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav has edited the film. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Garudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Garudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's...

Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Buzz Around Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump As He Asks For Work On Instagram...

Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Buzz Around Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump As He Asks For Work On Instagram...

Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Sexually, You Don't Discover Everything On Your Own': Vijay Varma On His Intimate Scene With Shweta...

'Sexually, You Don't Discover Everything On Your Own': Vijay Varma On His Intimate Scene With Shweta...