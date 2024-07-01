Garudan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Garudan OTT Release Date | Trailer

Garudan is an action thriller starring Soori, Unni Mukundan and M Sasikumar in the lead roles. The film was released on May 31, 2024 in theatres and received positive responses from critics and audiences. It is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Garudan ?

The Tamil language film will stream online on July 3, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's Kombai and focuses on two friends, Karuna and Aadhithya. Things changes when both take the authority of the village's temple as Kaura's loyalist friend who always protects Karuna, betrays his friendship by doing something extraordinary. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast of Garudan

The crime thriller film's cast includes Soori as Sokkan, M Sasikumar as Aadhi, Roshini Haripriyan as Angayarkanni, Shivada as Katyayini, Unni Mukundan as Karuna, Brigida Saga as Parveen, Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Mime Gopi as Nagaraj, George Maryan, Revathy Sharma as Vinnarasi and Vazhakku En Muthuraman, among others.

About Garudan

Garudan is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and the story is done by Vetrimaaran. K Kumar has bankrolled the film with Vetrimaaran under Lark Studios and Grass Root Film Company. Arthur A Wilson has done the cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav has edited the film. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.