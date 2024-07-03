My Spy - The Eternal City OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

My Spy: The Eternal City OTT Release Date | Trailer

My Spy: The Eternal City is a comedy film starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in the lead roles. The spy action film is set to release on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch My Spy: The Eternam City?

According to the filmmakers, it is set to release on July 18, 2024. Audiences can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video. Ken Jeong, who played the role of David Kim in the film, has shared the poster of the upcoming movie on X and captioned, "On set with my identical twin @davebautistaMY SPY THE ETERNAL CITY premieres July 18 on Amazon Prime Video."

On set with my identical twin @davebautista.



MY SPY THE ETERNAL CITY premieres July 18 on Amazon Prime Video 💪#MySpyTheEternalCity @MySpyMovie @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/E6Nz60psHL — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) June 12, 2024

Plot

The film narrates the story of a former US Special Forces soldier who joins the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to serve the top most agency in the world. One day, he finds a young girl, Sophie, who asks him to train her because she wants to be like him. From there, JJ and Shopie form a bond, which will be shown in the upcoming film. In the sequel, Sophie convinces JJ to accompany her on her school trip, but soon they get involved in terrorist activities.

Cast and production of My Spy: The Eternal City

The film's cast includes Dave Bautista as JJ, Craig Robinson as Connelly, Taeho K, Chloe Coleman as Sophie, Kristen Schaal as Bobbi, Anna Faris as Nancy, Ken Jeong as David Kim and Flula Borg as Crane. The film is directed by Pete Segal and written by Jon Hoeber, Pete Segal and Erich Hoebar. It is a sequel to the original movie, My Spy. STXfilms has produced the film with Good Fear Content, MWM Studios and Dogbone Entertainment.