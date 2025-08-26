 Anil Kapoor & Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Buy Apartment Worth ₹5 Crore In Bandra's Mumbai
Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor have bought a luxury apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, worth ₹5 crore. As per property registration documents, the deal was finalised in August 2025. The apartment is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd, measures 1,165 sq. ft. built-up and 970 sq. ft. carpet area, with a garage. The transaction involved a ₹30 lakh stamp duty and a ₹30,000 registration charge.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, along with his son-actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has purchased an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace SquareYards.com. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

Anil Kapoor & Harsh Varrdhan Buy ₹5 Crore Apartment In Mumbai

According to documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment purchased by Anil and Harsh is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd. It has a built-up area of 108.25 sq. m. (~1,165 sq. ft.) and a carpet area of 90 sq. m. (~970.71 sq. ft.), and also includes one garage space.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

article-image

Bandra West, where Anil and Harsh’s apartment is situated, is regarded as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets. The locality enjoys excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines.

It also offers proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

