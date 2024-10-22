 Anil Kapoor REJECTS ₹10 Crore Pan Masala Ad Deal: 'He Feels Deep Sense Of Responsibility'
As per reports, Anil declined the offer and said that endorsing the product would be against his principles

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Evergreen Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turned down a lucrative deal of a whopping Rs 10 crore to endorse a popular pan masala brand. The actor rejected the endorsement as he did not want to promote products that might have a negative impact on the youth of the country.

As per reports, Anil declined the offer and said that endorsing the product would be against his principles. "He feels a deep sense of responsibility towards his fans and is unwilling to endorse products that could negatively impact public health, no matter the compensation," Money Control quoted a source.

While the actor has not reacted to the reports, fans are lauding him for holding up his integrity.

Earlier, several Bollywood actors have faced flak for endorsing pan masalas. Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have been at the end of severe criticism due to their pan masala ads.

After receiving backlash for featuring in a pan masala ad, Akshay Kumar had even issued an unconditional apology for hurting his fans and promised to never do it again.

A few months ago, actor John Abraham, who is regarded as a fitness icon in the country, had stated that he would never endorse pan masala no matter the remuneration. "I am not taking a dig at actors who do these ads, but I am only speaking for myself here. I will not sell death. I will never do it because for me, it is a matter of principles," he had said.

He had also stated that the government supports the sale of pan masala because it generates revenue worth thousands of crores.

