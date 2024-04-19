'Irrelevant Loser': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor SLAMS X User Who Abused Him & Said He Buys Sneakers From Dad's Money

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has given a befitting reply to troll who posted hateful message for him on social media. It all started after the actor criticised football team Manchester City on X (formerly known as Twitter). This did not go down well with a section of users who trolled him.

Harsh also decided to give it back to the trolls and he engaged in a verbal spat with a few of them. He called one of the users 'irrelevant loser' who asked him to do a 'decent' film. The troll also accused him of buying expensive sneakers from his father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor's money.

"Kabhi ek dhang ki film karle kab tak apne baap ke paise se sneakers kharidta rahega," the user wrote. He also used cuss words to abuse the actor.

Harsh was in no mood to ignore the troll and he replied, "Where can I watch your films? How many have you done? I’ve done Ray thar bhavesh joshi and Ak vs ak, mirzya .. who are you? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on twitter who started supporting city once they got Rich with Arab money."

Where can I watch your films ? How many have you done ? I’ve done Ray thar bhavesh joshi and Ak vs ak , mirzya .. who are you ? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on twitter who started supporting city once they got Rich with Arab money .. https://t.co/2VikQBa2dB — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 18, 2024

Harsh, who often gets trolled on social media for his views and opinions on various issues, makes it a point to give it back to them.

Last year, he reacted to fans trolling him for his post on fake sneakers. He has penned a lengthy note on Instagram and asked his fans and followers to stop wearing fake shoes and requested them to buy only from trusted sellers. However, he was slammed for his tone deaf opinion. Several users also called him a 'privileged brat'.

For those unversed, Harsh is a sneaker-head and he often flaunts his expensive sneakers on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that the actor will play a real life character in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. However, the makers have not announced anything officially yet.

Harsh, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya in 2016, was also seen in films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Thar and Ray among others.