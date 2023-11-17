‘Rare Moment Of David Beckham Wasting Time’: Netizens TROLL Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Photo With Football Legend |

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has once again fallen victim to incessant trolling after he shared a picture with football legend David Beckham who arrived in Mumbai as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). After attending the semi-final of the ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, he was seen at a welcome party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United ofcourse and the state of the club .. can’t reveal more .. pic.twitter.com/0sbLeus5Wa — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023

Harsh Varrdhan shared a picture from the party and captioned it, "Met David Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United course and the state of the club .. can’t reveal more ..”

However, the post led to netizens trolling the actor with many commenting that Beckham was wasting his time.

One user wrote, "The entire sports fraternity is worried about what will happen if Harsh reveals his discussion with Beckham. The impact could be much more than football. ICC may even postpone the Cricket World Cup. Rishi Saunak and Modi are even worried about the political fallouts."

The entire sports fraternity is worried about what will happen if Harsh reveals his discussion with Beckham . The impact could be much more than football . ICC may even postpone the cricket World Cup . Rishi Saunak and Modi are even worried about the political fallouts https://t.co/r5kzfs0EN9 — JB (@TheDilliMirror) November 17, 2023

"Can’t reveal more? Overconfidence dekho. Aisa lag raha hai jaise David Beckham ka Saadhu Bhai banne waala hai," added another.

Can’t reveal more? Over confidence dekho.



Aisa lag raha hai jaise David Beckham ka Saadhu Bhai banne waala hai. https://t.co/aumSM604vx — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) November 16, 2023

Check out more reactions below.

rare moment of david beckham wasting his time https://t.co/qPhUPQ0K1G — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) November 16, 2023

can't reveal more toh aise bol raha hai jaise isko kisine pucha bhi???? we promise you we do not care about you, your shoes or whatever it is that you have to say buddy pls😭😭 https://t.co/g4jJTFyHQj — Dingus🌈 (@OGkifarkpenda) November 16, 2023

I am just wondering who on earth would want to know more what this guy discussed with Beckham. Bhai, photo bhi nahi daalni thi. https://t.co/NCkPx3T8ZQ — DT (@dtrips) November 17, 2023

The welcome party was also attended by a slew of Bollywood celebs such as Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora among others.

Beckham also met the Ambani family as well as visited Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat for a private bash.

Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He was also seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', which was released in 2018. In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in 'Thar' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix which got decent responses from the audience.

Read Also WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Private Party For David Beckham At Mannat

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)