David Beckham In Mumbai: Inside Pictures From Sonam Kapoor’s Welcome Party For Football Legend

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Football legend David Beckham arrived in Mumbai as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador. After attending the IND vs NZ semi-final cricket match, he was seen at a welcome party hosted by Sonam Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja turned hosts for Beckham. The trio were seen posing for paparazzi outside their Mumbai residence.
Inside pictures shared by Antara Motiwala Marwah and Pooja Dhingra show Sonam all smiles for the evening.
Sonam wore a Shibori printed saree with a Jamdani kaftan blouse from Studio Medium.
The welcome party was also attended by a slew of Bollywood celebs and relatives of Sonam like her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor.
Sanjay Kapoor, along with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya were seen at the party.
Bollywood power couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor were also seen arriving in style
Another couple at the party was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who twinned in black outfits.
Sonam's cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor arrived with his ladylove and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora
Politician Aaditya Thackeray also came for the party in a floral kurta set.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
